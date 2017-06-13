Making It Online: Useful Design Tips

A subject like web design scares a lot of people from time to time. This is because they're unfamiliar with the subject, but just like anything else the more you learn about web design the more confident you become.

So use this article and the advice within it so that you can feel confident about web design.

Don't use splash pages for your site unless required by law, and especially don't use a Flash intro. Most people just want to get to your content as quickly as possible, and don't care to look at useless splash pages. If you have some amusing content that you absolutely want visitors to see, integrate it into the homepage instead.

Frame designs were great in the 1990s, but they are no longer useful. Frames used to be beneficial in some ways, but they always had their issues. Frame designs make it harder for readers to bookmark your site and scrolling becomes a chore. There are more modern ways to build layouts today.

Do not go overboard with graphics. While they're essential to creating a cohesive and professional site, too many can make it look cluttered. Graphics should enhance what you have to say on your site. They shouldn't be put there to just look pretty. Your site will be easier to navigate too if you keep the graphic clutter to a minimum.

Incorporate a site map into your website. Site maps serve several purposes. First, they make navigation throughout your site much easier for visitors. Second, the major search engines can utilize it to index your entire site. This means your search engine optimization improves, and your website receives more exposure, giving you more profit-earning potential.

Personalize your site. Your clients want to feel comfortable with you, so use testimonials from trusted customers, as well as photographs of people. Building trust with your customers is very important, so be sure to let them know you personally care about the product or service you are providing them.

Include a links page for your site and use it to provide a variety of resources related to the site's purpose. You should also include a variety of links, including links to sites that are offering backlinks to your site. If related sites link back to your site, your site ranking will move up in the rankings on search results pages.

Don't load rich content automatically. Rich content mainly refers to music and videos, but anything other than text or graphics qualifies. Many people browse in work environments where sounds suddenly playing is a big problem. Also, many people find such rich content annoying in general. Rich content should require some interaction from the user before playing.

One tool amateur web designers should use when creating graphics for their sites is Adobe Photoshop. Photoshop really speeds up the development of even complex websites. You will expend a lot of extra time and lessen your chances of creating a professional site if you neglect investing in programs such as Photoshop.

Try having a clear and consistent layout in the design of your sites. Clean layouts that make use of a lot of white space tend to enhance the site's readability and overall look. The layout must be focused on the content. Try using fonts that are on every computer in order to avoid having your site appear incorrectly.

Always proofread any information you put up on your website. People should be able to fly through your content. If you have a lot of errors, your site will be viewed as unprofessional and may actually be ridiculed.

Pages of a website are very important for even the smallest sites, so make sure that you really have an eye for detail. You need to make sure that the latest page you have added to your site has the same dimensions and features of your previous pages. The last thing you want is a hodgepodge of different styles and themes on one site.

Make sure that you periodically go back and try to remember all that you've learned thus far. One of the biggest problems people have when they first start out with web design is that they learn one or two things and forget them a couple of days later, which can hurt their website progress.

Create webpages that are "scannable". Reading online is different than reading a newspaper or a book. By default, site visitors scan webpages, looking for anything that stands out. Make sure your pages have lists, bolded words, titles, and short blocks of text. That way, your site will "feel better" to site visitors, enticing them to stay on your site.

Although the more ads you have on your site the more potential you have at making money. But make sure that you don't get too greedy and that you manage the number of ads that are on your sites to a reasonable number, you want to make your site feel open and welcoming, not ad central.

As you've read, proper web design may make your online presence succeed or fail. If done well, it will help you stand out. It's important to educate yourself about the ins and outs of Web design before you begin. Apply what you learned from this article for effective web design.