Expert Tips That Will Make Your Web Design Stand Out

When people design websites they think that pop-ups are good for grabbing the visitor's attention, but that is only the case when you are not trying to sell them something. If you want to design a successful site where you keep your visitors there, avoid using pop-ups. Apply the advice from this article to show you how you can get around using pop-ups in your web design.

Keep the size of your web pages small. A lot of modern web pages are full of unnecessary elements, including huge images, Flash advertising, and lots of AJAX. Many people, especially those in rural areas and other countries with less-developed internet infrastructure, don't have high-speed Internet and will have to wait forever for a large page to load.

Don't let content that is out of date linger on your website. If your home page features an event that already took place, people will not be interested in reading more of your content. Internet users want to have access to the latest information and read websites with regular updates. Be certain to review your website on a regular basis to remove outdated items and add fresh, new content.

Keep a simple front page. Most people will decide whether or not to stay on your site just by looking at this page. Describe your business and offerings but minimize distractions on the page.

Test your website before it goes live. There's nothing worse then launching your new website and having to take it down right away due to bugs or other issues. Get a group of people together who are using different web browsers and computer platforms, and ask them to use a beta version of your website, writing down any issues they come across.

If you believe your site may be accessed via mobile devices, you will want to keep your designs simple. The use of flash, excessive images, and complicated menus will not translate well to a mobile platform. Keep your page clean and simple, or create a specific mobile site for your users.

Do not use images for your background. When you think about some of the biggest websites on the Internet, they do not have images as backgrounds. When you use image backgrounds, you represent yourself as someone who is not well-versed in web designing. Images as backgrounds also cause your site to load slower, which can lead to user frustration.

Always provide site visitors with an option to offer feedback. By doing this, if you discover a missing item or if you don't know how to properly utilize your page, it's possible for you to fix it. If your visitors feel like they are a part of your site, they will want to return.

Selecting a good domain name is a very important aspect of website design. When you type an address in the web browser, do you use the famous www sub domain? Most people like to just type the address without using this, meaning you must design your site to be able to accept both.

There are many newsletters available that distribute both proven and novel web design information. Sign for some of them to keep yourself inspired and give yourself a web design "safety net" you can rely on to maintain your base of knowledge on the subject. Anyone can benefit from something like a newsletter, regardless of whether they are a pro or novice.

Graphics and various media are great for your site and help keep the attention of the viewers, but don't load every page from top-to-bottom. Pages that are extremely heavy with media will consume bandwidth on yours and the viewer's network, which often leaves both parties suffering. Include graphics when they are relevant and do your best to minimize bandwidth consumption.

A clean PC is a happy PC when you're building a site. Some software programs will use up a lot of disk space, so having junk files on your PC will bog you down. Besides, it's hard to remain neat and organized if you have files strewn all over the place. Keep your PC free of junk files and clutter.

Try including real customer testimonials. Very few want to be the first to try a product or service, so let customers know that others have tried your wares and that they were pleased with them. Try asking some clients that have done projects with you to create a short paragraph about their experience with your company, to put on your site.

Don't use too many different fonts or text colors on your web pages. Word processing or web authoring software may present a dizzying array of specialty fonts or wacky colors, but if you use too many, the text on your website may become unreadable. A good practice is to use just one or two fonts per page and avoid excessive use of bold or italic text.

You have just been given some helpful advice on optimizing your site through web design. There are many things you can accomplish when you have the proper knowledge. Use what you learned here in order to get things done on the Internet.